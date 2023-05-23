Ann Johnson

Mary Dianne “Ann” McBay Johnson peacefully, breathed her first sweet breath of heaven, while the dew was still on the roses at her home in Mandeville, Arkansas, surrounded by her family, early Sunday morning, May 21, 2023.

Ann was born on April 13, 1946, in Hope, Arkansas, to Turner and Josephine Huett McBay.

Ann began early in life taking care of folks, beginning with her 4 siblings and grandfather, Pa Huett, who lived across the street. Ann helped her Mother care for whoever needed care or food or transportation. She was the girl for the job. Ann entered radiology school at Saint Michael when she was 17 years old and completed her medical career of X-ray (“Take a deeeeep breath” ) after 50-plus years at Little River Memorial Hospital. Ann cared for her patients with Heart, Body and Soul.

When Ann was mentioned, there were always smiles and giggles and laughter. Ann touched every person she knew with kindness, fun and laughter. She was anointed with Wit and Wisdom. Ann loved all Music. Her favorites were Southern Gospel, Elvis, and KT Oslin. Her favorite times were singing with her siblings and family and performing with her McBay Uncles. She enjoyed playing a slot machine, or two, at times. She loved beanie babies and the beautiful, sparkly jewelry from Home Shopping Network.

Ann’s Pride and Joy were her Boys, daughters-in-law, and Grand Children. Her life with Donald, her husband of 55 years, was a storybook of love, laughter, adoration, cherishing each other and lots of hard work.

Ann is survived by her husband, Donald Ralph Johnson. Her sons and their wives, Keith and Laura Johnson, Kevin and Kelly Johnson, Grandson and wife, Nathan and Allie Johnson, and granddaughters, Maggie Johnson and Morgan Johnson. Her sisters and their husbands, Janice and James Thacker, Wilma and Danny Gibbons, Donna Jo and David Carter, and her brother and sister-in-law, Sonny and Lisa McBay. In-laws, Linda and Richard Johnson, Helga Johnson, Linda Johnson. Ann has a multitude of cousins, nieces, nephews, and friends.

She is preceded in death by infant daughter Dana Kimberly, parents Josephine and Turner McBay; parents-in-law, Bernice and Dick Johnson; sister-in-law, Sue Johnson; brothers-in-law, Rayford Johnson and Preston Johnson.

Ann was a Beacon of Light and Hope. Every person she touched was left with a Hope of Love and Joy. Ann was a Christian and her Love and Faith in God and her Life was to live a life of Charity as Jesus did.

Visitation will be from 2:00 P. M. to 3:00 P. M. Wednesday at Texarkana Funeral Home, Arkansas.

Services will be at 3:00 P. M. Wednesday, May 24, 2023, at Texarkana Funeral Home, Arkansas Chapel, with Charles Thacker officiating. Burial will be in Genoa Central Church of Christ Cemetery.

