Dakota Blake Cowley, age 26, of Gladewater, Texas passed away Friday, May 19, 2023, at his residence.

Dakota was born August 29, 1996, in Texarkana, Texas, and lived most of his life in Gladewater, Texas. He was a 2018 graduate of Gladewater High School, and he was a Christian. He is preceded in death by his Great Grandparents, Doris and Billie Ruth Cowley.

Survivors include his Mom, Stephanie Cowley and his Step-Mom, Faith Lawson; Grandparents, Billy and Margaret Cowley of Maud, Texas; Uncle Billy and Lisa Cowley Jr., of Simms, Texas; Aunt Rhonda and Major Adam Jannetti of Louisiana; Cousins, Cole Wayne Cowley, Ethan Jannetti, Henry Jannetti and Hazel Jannetti.

Graveside Services will be held Monday, May 22, 2023, at 11:00 A.M, at Center Ridge Cemetery, Maud, Texas, with Brother Colton Fowler officiating. Arrangements under the direction of Bates-Rolf Funeral Home.

Special thanks to the Truman W. Smith Children`s Care Center.

Memorials may be made to the Truman W. Smith Children`s Care Center, 2200 W Upshur Avenue, Gladewater, Texas, 75647.

