Ann Marie Wedgeworth, 76 years old passed away at home in Hooks, Texas on may 18, 2022 under the care of Chambers Hospice. She was surrounded by family. Mrs. Wedgeworth was born March 28, 1946 to Annie Juanita Martin of Sarasota, Florida. She was preceded in death by her mother, her husband and her oldest son.

She is survived by her only daughter, Laura Ellis and her 2 sons, Frank Wedgeworth and Joseph Landry and 2 step sons, James E. Wedgeworth and Paul Wedgeworth. She had 12 grandchildren and a number of great grandchildren.

Services will be 2:00 P.M., Friday, May 20, 2022 in the Bates Rolf Chapel, New Boston, Texas. Interment will be in Old Union Cemetery, Simms, Texas under the direction of Bates Rolf Funeral Home. Visitation will be from 1:00 until 2:00 P.M. before services.

