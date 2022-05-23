Advertisement

Gail Warrington, age 77, of Maud, Texas, died at her home, Wednesday, May 18, 2022.

Mrs. Warrington was born August 20, 1944, to Imogene and Herschael Riggins in DeKalb, Texas where she grew up. She graduated DeKalb High School and she and her husband Donald Warrington soon married and built a home in Maud. There, they raised their son and daughter who were involved in many activities. They also provided love to the grandchildren and great-grandchildren as they came along. Gail loved being Granny to them all.

Gail was of the Christian faith. She loved her family and taking care of the home. They were the center of her life, and it was at her home of over 50 years that she peacefully passed away.

She is preceded in death by her husband Donald and son Clay; her parents; and siblings Regina Brannan and Bob Riggins.

Survivors include her daughter and son-in-law Mechille and Jeff Seymour of Virginia; grandson Gavin Garrett of Virginia and granddaughter Amanda Overbeck of Mississippi, as well as great-granddaughter Rhealynn and great-granddaughter Lyric; her brother Jim Riggins and his wife Linda of Bellevue, Washington, and her sister and husband Cathy and Jimmie Whitecotton of Wylie, Texas; and her sisters-in-law June Warrington of Texarkana, Glenda Thomas of Texarkana and Betty Healan of Queen City. Other survivors include special friends, Lee and Barbara Ellwood and a number of nieces and nephews, relatives and friends.

Graveside services will be at 11:00 AM Monday, May 23, 2022, at Center Ridge Cemetery, Maud, Texas with Rev. Wallace Edgar officiating.

Advertisement

Mrs. Warrington is in the care of Chapelwood Funeral Home and will lie in state on Sunday.

In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to your favorite charity or volunteer your time to a charitable cause.

