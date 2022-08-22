Advertisement

Anna Sue Dowd, age 95, of Texarkana, Texas, passed away on Tuesday, August 16, 2022. She was born on November 5, 1926, in Mulberry, Arkansas to Merle and Lillie Mae Cole.

Sue spent her working days as a registered nurse and went on to become head of nurses. In her free time, she enjoyed gardening, modeling, leading Girl Scouts and Y-teens, and pageants where she gained the title of Mrs. Arkansas. She was a member of First Baptist Church Moores Lane. Her family described her as generous, fun-loving, and one of a kind. She loved giving back and being a part of her community.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert S. “Bobby” Dowd; her stepsons, Kirk, Randy, and Doug Dowd; her sisters, Joyce Treat, Carmel Adams, & Frances Roe; and her brothers, Henson, Jesse, Bill, & Bobby Cole.

Left to cherish her memory are her stepdaughters, Susan and her husband Louis Slimer of Texarkana Texas and Mona Dowd of Texarkana Texas; two grandchildren, Marjorie Beth Slimer and David Randall Dowd Jr.; two great-grandchildren, Eleanore & Jacob Dowd; sisters, Merle Ann Stovall, Marsha Mirra, and Pam Hudson; one brother, Tommy Cole; her very special friend, Margie Reed; and numerous nieces & nephews.

Visitation will be held on Monday, August 22 from 5:30 PM to 7:30 PM at Texarkana funeral home on Texas Boulevard. Graveside services will be held at a later date at New Cemetery in Mulberry, Arkansas.

In lieu of flowers, the family prefers memorial donations to be made to your charity of choice. The family would like to thank Hospice of Texarkana for their caring support. As per Sue’s wishes, her body was donated to UT Southwestern for research.

