Thomas Burnett

U.S. Veteran

Thomas Edward Burnett, age 88, of Texarkana, Texas, died Tuesday, August 16, 2022, in a local nursing facility.

Mr. Burnett was born May 21, 1934, in Bokchito, Oklahoma and was a veteran of the United States Army, serving from 1956-1958. He married his wife, Ethel Mae Page on April 14, 1956. Mr. Burnett enjoyed fishing and traveling and being outdoors.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Ethel Burnett; son, Michael Edward Burnett; parents Reuben and Dollie Burnett; brothers, Kenneth Burnett and wife, Martha and Don Burnett; sisters, Jewel McWilliams and husband Charles Doss, Christine Ervin and husband Gene, Wanda Durham, Irene Smith, Velma Bishop and husband Harold, and Doris Gilliam and husband Roy.

Survivors include his son Mark Burnett and wife Staci; daughter Merida Grable and husband David; grandsons, Brandon Burnett and wife Brandy, Joshua Grable and wife Candice, and Blayne Burnett; granddaughter, Nicole Hall and husband, Buddy; great grandchildren, Christian, Stephanie, and JW Studdard, Cade and Ava Burnett, and Emily Hall; brothers Carl Ray Burnett and wife Doris, Gary Burnett and wife Carrol, Reuben Dural Burnett and wife Loretta, Phillip Burnett and wife Susan; sisters, Cynthia Ivanoski and husband David, Judy Henningsen and husband Mike, Theressa Harper and husband, Gerald; sisters-in-law, Pat Burnett and Sharon Burnett; along with numerous other relatives.

Funeral services will be at 11 AM Friday, August 19, 2022, at Chapelwood Funeral Home. Private burial will be in Red Lick Cemetery.

Visitation will be from 6:00-8:00 PM Thursday at the funeral home.

