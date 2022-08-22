Max Sewell

Advertisement

Max L. Sewell, 73, of Texarkana, Arkansas passed away August 16, 2022. He was born August 21, 1948 to Champ and Rosa Lee Sewell in Texarkana, Arkansas.

He served in the Marine Corps as a Sergeant during the Vietnam War. He was a Baptist and a member of the VFW.

He is preceded in death by his parents, four brothers Tommy Sewell, C.C. Sewell, Hansel Sewell, William Sewell, and two sisters Anita Robertson, Carmelita Kinder.

Max leaves behind his wife of 54 years Gayla Sewell of Texarkana, Arkansas; two sons Matt Sewell and wife Angela of Vilona, Arkansas, Nick Sewell and wife Robin of Texarkana, Arkansas; three grandchildren Mattie, Andersen, and Max; brother Jerry Sewell of Doddridge, Arkansas, six sisters Sue Baughn of Texarkana, Arkansas, Kathleen Hensley of Genoa, Arkansas, Aggie Butler of Genoa, Arkansas, Stephanie Dodson of Doddridge, Arkansas, Desiree Johnson of Texarkana, Arkansas, LaQuita Rose of Genoa, Arkansas; along with many other relatives.

Visitation will be held from 1-2 PM, Friday, August 19, 2022 at Chapelwood Funeral Home Chapel, with funeral services following at 2 PM.

