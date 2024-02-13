Sponsor

Thelma Lois (May) Shaver, age 91, of New Boston, Texas, passed away on Saturday, February 10, 2024, at her residence. Mrs. Shaver was born on December 26, 1932, in Norphlett, Arkansas to Harry and Florence May. She was a homemaker, an ordained minister, and a member of Whaley House of Prayer.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, JC Shaver; one daughter, Vicki J Shaver; three sons-in-law, Marty Warren, Adam Depweg, Kenneth Longan; two sisters, Fain Grizzle, Rita Joanne May; and two brothers, Harry (Buck) May Jr., James (Jim) May.

Survivors include her children, Jerrie and Lee Sands of New Boston, Texas, Lois Longan of New Boston, Texas, Linda Warren of Hooks, Texas, Judy Depweg of Whitney, Texas; three sisters, Mary Brightwell, Deane Zager, Reba Grider; sister-in-law, Mary Wood; eight grandchildren, Melissa and John Cawyer, Russell and Rose Sands, Marty Crit and Janina Warren, Phillip and Angelica Warren, Wayne and Rachel Huberty, Jonathan Longan, Hayley Fenwick, CJ and Heather Fenwick; eight great-grandchildren, Tyler and Sarah Sands, Samantha and DC Caborde, Hunter and Tiamai Sands, Herica Bandieri, Zander Corona Warren, Wayne and Nora Huberty, Eli, Madeline and Ezra Fenwick; one great-great-grandchild, Eleanor Sands; and numerous nieces, nephews, relatives, and friends.

Funeral services will be held on Thursday, February 15, 2024, at 2:00 P.M. at Bates-Rolf Funeral Home – New Boston, Texas. Interment will be in Old Union Cemetery – Simms, Texas, under the direction of Bates-Rolf Funeral Home. Visitation will be from 6:00 P.M to 8:00 P.M. on Wednesday, February 14, 2024, at the funeral home.