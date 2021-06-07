Advertisement

Anne Jane Campione, age 64, of Texarkana, Arkansas, formerly of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania died Saturday, June 5, 2021 in a local hospital.

Mrs. Campione was born August 28, 1956 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. She was a retired Pre-admission manager. She looked forward to spending time on the beach each year with her wife, Kathy. Anne also enjoyed working in her flower bed and her garden.

She is survived by her wife, Kathy Keller of Texarkana, Arkansas; two sisters and brothers-in-law, Brenda and Gerard Bradbury and Judy and Kenny Kline both of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; one brother, James Campione of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, several nieces, nephews and other relatives.

Advertisement

Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Texarkana Funeral Home, Arkansas.