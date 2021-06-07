Advertisement

Leigh Davidson, 72 of Texarkana, Texas passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on Saturday, June 5, 2021 after a short battle with cancer.

Leigh was born on December 23, 1948 in Panama while his father was on active Military duty.

Leigh was a member of Hardy Memorial United Methodist Church where he was a member of the choir and taught Sunday school. He dedicated his life to the service of others. He loved coaching and refereeing basketball. He served as President and a member of the Pleasant Grove School Board, Bowie County Appraisal Review Board, and President of Texarkana Board of Realtors. Leigh was a licensed realtor in Texas and Arkansas for Gerald Haire Realty.

Leigh’s early passion in life was dirt track racing. He built and drove his own dirt track car. His early career saw countless feature wins and track championships at Texarkana Speed Bowl. After a break to raise his two boys, his passion was rekindled in the 90’s where he went on to add to his many Saturday night feature wins. He shared that passion for racing with his boys.

Leigh enjoyed spending his time traveling the country with his wife Gwenda in the motorhome pulling their Jeep “Towed”, and going on annual trips with his sons to Knoxville, Iowa for the Knoxville Sprint Car Nationals.

Leigh is proceeded in death by his parents Archie and Louise Davidson and his brother, Bill Davidson.

Leigh is survived by his loving wife of 45 years, Gwenda Davidson, his sons, Evan Davidson and his wife Sabrina of Owasso, Oklahoma, Darren Davidson and his wife Brooke of Parkville, Missouri and his sister, Karen Sweatt of Largo, Florida. One of Leigh’s proudest accomplishments was being Papa to his five grandchildren, Garyn, Reagan, Logan, Reese and Blake.

Visitation will be held Tuesday, June 8, 2021 from 6 to 8pm at Hardy Memorial United Methodist Church.

Funeral services will be held at 2:00 pm, Wednesday, June 9, 2021 at Hardy Memorial United Methodist Church with Rev. Patrick Evans officiating.

Leigh will be laid to rest at Northwood Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hardy Memorial Methodist Church 6203 N Kings Hwy Texarkana, TX 75503 and Northwood Cemetery Fund 5800 Richmond Rd Texarkana, TX 75503.