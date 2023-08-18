Sponsor

Julia Annette Neal, age 80, of Texarkana, Arkansas went home to be with her Lord and Savior on Tuesday, August 15, 2023 at her residence surrounded by her family.

Mrs. Neal was born February 2, 1943 in Dalton, Georgia. She was a Christian and a homemaker. She enjoyed gardening and shopping. She also loved to cook and share her recipes with her family. She was always writing down a new recipe to share or for her to cook for the family. She was always on the go, loving life and spending time with her family and friends. A few days every week the Diva Girls would meet to have lunch and play bunco. Mrs. Neal was a very energetic woman who lived her life to the fullest. There was never a dull moment and she never let an opportunity slip by. She truly enjoyed spending time with her family and creating a lifetime of memories with them. She is preceded in death by her husband, E. C. Neal; one daughter, Renea Epperson; her parents, Alton and Robbie Lee Kitchens and one sister, Bernita Kitchens.

She is survived by her daughter, Kay and Billy White; son, Brian and Veronica Neal; sister, Debbie and Paul Wanek; two brothers, Lamar and Cecilia Kitchens, Charlie Kitchens; three grandchildren, Derek White, Hollie and Jeff Wiswall, Sydney Neal; five great-grandchildren, Charity, Gavin and Waylon White, Landrie Wiswall, Austin Wiswall and numerous other relatives and friends.

Graveside services will be 10:00 AM Saturday, August 19, 2023 at Hillcrest Memorial Park with Rev. Wallace Edgar officiating. Burial will be under the direction of Texarkana Funeral Home, Arkansas.

The family will receive friends at the funeral home Friday evening from 5:30 PM until 7:30 PM.

The family would like to give a special thanks to Mrs. Neal’s nieces, Karrie Kitchens, Leslie Kitchens, nephew, Heath Bell and to the Diva Girls for their care, prayers and continued support during her time of need.

