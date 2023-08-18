Sponsor

Judy Ann Godfrey, age 78, of Texarkana, Arkansas went home to be with her Lord and Savior on Monday, August 14, 2023 in a local hospital surrounded by her family.

Mrs. Godfrey was born July 1, 1945 in Texarkana, Arkansas and she was a lifetime resident of the area. She was a homemaker and a member of Central Baptist Church. Mrs. Godfrey enjoyed working in her yard and garden. She enjoyed bringing beautiful flowers and other plants to life. On Sunday, you would find her at church, singing in the choir. She never missed an opportunity to share her love of the Lord with you. She was the definition of a Christian Woman. Mrs. Godfrey had a servant’s heart and a beautiful soul; she was always helping others. She was a lovely woman who always had a listening ear and wisdom to guide you through whatever situation you were facing. Her family was her greatest joy and she loved to spend her time with them. Her faith and her family were the most important parts of her life. She is preceded in death by one son, John Aubrey Godfrey, and her parents, F.A. Tate and Julia Jackson Tate.

She is survived by her loving husband of fifty-six years, Mike Godfrey; son and daughter-in-law, Michael and Victoria Godfrey; one sister, Patricia Headley; two brothers, Sonny Tate, John Tate; six grandchildren, Cecilia Godfrey, Trent Godfrey, John and Emily Godfrey, Jordan and Jessica Murphy, Chasity and Andy Merrill, Caitlin and Stephen Daniels; nine great-grandchildren and a host of other relatives and friends.

A memorial service will be held at 2:00 PM Saturday, August 26, 2023 at Central Baptist Church with Bro. Mike Silvey officiating.

In lieu of flowers the family request donations be made to Central Baptist College in Conway, Arkansas.

