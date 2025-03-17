Sponsor

Annie Laura Mixon (Anderson), age 88, of New Boston, Texas, passed away Thursday, March 13, 2025, at home surrounded by her family.

Mrs. Mixon was born June 1, 1936, in Petal, Mississippi, to Ed and Alma (Slade) Anderson. She was married to Joe Mixon for 69 years. He was truly the love of her life. She was a proud Air Force wife for 32 years. Upon Joe’s retirement in 1984, Laurie attended Management School for the Army/Air Force Exchange Services and was offered a position at an army base in Texas. Laurie could be found in her chair (her happy place) listening to gospel music and crocheting a beautiful afghan for family, friends, and the community.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Ed & Alma Anderson, her sisters, Mary Scarborough, Edwina Grimsley, Peggy Neal, brothers, Charles Anderson and Willie Robert Anderson.

Survivors include her husband, Joe. Her children- Kenneth Mixon of Mt. Home, Idaho, Cynthia (Will) Brown of Warner Robins, Georgia, Patricia (Todd) Devereaux of Hiram, Georgia, Michael Mixon of Mt. Home, Idaho, and Theresa (Stacy) Hilton of Texarkana, Texas. Her grandchildren- Justin Brown, Jon (Erin) Brown, Zach Mixon, Elizabeth (Ashton) Dinnan, Emily Hilton, Andrew Hilton, and Benjamin Hilton. Two Great Granddaughters- Taylor (Sean) Huff, Danae (Donnie) Wilson, and Sutton Dinnan. Five Great Great Grandchildren, Ten Great Great Great Grandchildren. Her loving sister Kay (James) Fairley of Petal, Mississippi and many nieces and nephews.

We would like to thank Elara Caring Hospice for their love and devotion to our mother during the last 17 months. We would also like to thank the amazing caregivers from Compassionate Senior Care.

Funeral services will be held at 10:00 AM Thursday, March 20, 2025, at Hillcrest Cemetery in Petal, Mississippi