Otha Lea Walker, 96, of Texarkana, Texas died March 14, 2025, at her home surrounded by her family. She was born April 8, 1928, in Mena, Arkansas to Robert and Ada Walston.

She was a member of Buchanan First Baptist Church, she enjoyed painting, quilting, and cooking for her family.

Otha was a woman of deep faith, unwavering love, and incredible creativity. Her family was the center of her world, and she poured her heart into every moment spent with those she cherished.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 73 years Claud Walker, son in law Larry Gordon Huddleston, and one grandson Robert “Rob” Wade Buck.

Survivors include three daughters, Brenda Huddleston of Texarkana, Marilyn Buck and husband Robert of Texarkana, Texas, Rebecca Gaye Spinks and husband Doug of Prospect, Kentucky; seven grandchildren Kimberly Lefferman (Travis), Larry Brian Huddleston (Shannon), Lisa Buck(wife of the late Rob Buck), Katie Clark (Matt), Kelly A. Kelley (Shane), Justen Spinks (Jessica), Lauren Holmes (Brian), Allison Wagner (Alex); twenty six great grandchildren; seven great greatgrandchildren; and a number of nieces, nephews, and other relatives.

Funeral services will be held at 10:00 AM, Monday, March 17, 2025, at Chapelwood Funeral Home with visitation starting at 9:00 AM.

Burial will follow at Chapelwood Memorial Gardens.