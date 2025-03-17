Sponsor

Johnny Dale Nelson, 82, of Texarkana, TX, passed away peacefully on March 13, surrounded by his loving family. Born on June 18, 1942, in Pittsburg, TX, Johnny was a man who never met a stranger and made a lasting impression on everyone he encountered.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Johnny and Beaulah Nelson; his brother, Carroll Nelson; his sister, Linda Sue Jones; and his beloved wife of 50 years, Betty, who was undoubtedly waiting to welcome him with open arms.

Johnny leaves behind a family that meant the world to him. His daughters, Melissa Nelson of Texarkana, TX, and Pam (Mike) Hamilton of Redwater, TX, will forever cherish his love and wisdom. His grandchildren, who were his pride and joy, include Justin, Erika, and Emily Sanders of Texarkana, TX; Nicole (Terry) Clayton of Bradley, AR; Jessica (Philip) McDowell of Celina, TX; Michael (Haven) Hamilton of Little Rock, AR; and Colton (Kristi) Hamilton of Texarkana, TX. He also adored his great-grandchildren: Michael, Carter, Jaxon, Charli, Hayley, Lily Grace, David, Olivia, and Cooper.

Johnny was a man of simple joys-he loved fishing, watching westerns with a cup of coffee in hand, and spending time at King’s Park, swapping stories with his friends. His happiest moments were spent cheering on his kids, grandkids, and great-grandkids at their sporting events. He was an active member of Eylau Christian Church, where he served as a Deacon for many years.

He also treasured his class luncheons in Jefferson, TX where he reconnected with lifelong friends. Whether it was a friendly game night with family, a conversation with a stranger-turned-friend, or a hymn sung at church, Johnny brought warmth and laughter everywhere he went.

His legacy is one of love, faith, and an unwavering devotion to family. He will be deeply missed by all who had the privilege of knowing him.

Rest easy, Dad, Pops, Pawpaw, Uncle J, Roper, Johnny Dale, your love and laughter will live on in our hearts

Funeral Services will be held on Monday, March 17, 2025 at 11:30 A.M. at Eylau Christian Church, 4903 Eylau Loop Rd. Texarkana, TX 75501.

Visitation will be held on Sunday, March 16, 2025, from 3:00- 5:00 P.M. at Chapelwood Funeral Home- Nash, TX.