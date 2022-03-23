Annie Margaret Sheppard

Advertisement

Margaret Sheppard was born in Panthers Chapel, Texas on February 24, 1926, to Dora Elizabeth and Clonis Edward Smith. Margaret was the middle child of ten children. All of her siblings have predeceased her. Margaret married Noble Earl Sheppard in October of 1945, after he returned from Europe, serving as a U.S. Army Medic in WWII. They were married 54 years, until his death in December of 1999.

After Margaret graduated from Mt. Vernon High School, she moved to Kansas and lived with her oldest sister Doris. Margaret went to work for Beechcraft Aviation, building airplanes for WWII and became a “Rosie the Riveter”. When Noble came home from WWII, they moved to Hooks, Texas so he could go to work for Red River Army Depot. Margaret attended Cosmetology School in Texarkana and upon graduation bought a beauty shop in Hooks. Margaret worked at her beauty shop until her boys were born, Robert Earl in 1951 and Roger Lee in 1952. She sold her shop and joined friends in raising their children as Room Mothers, Cub Scout Leaders and taking her boys to church at Hooks Presbyterian Church. During this time period, Margaret and Noble bought a farm northwest of Hooks, just a couple of miles from the Red River. They raised Angus beef cattle and hay. Margaret worked the cattle, baled hay and worked on tractors until they sold the farm. After raising Robert and Roger, Margaret went back to work at grocery stores in Hooks. In a few years, Margaret and Noble built a home in Wake Village. After Noble passed away, Margaret started “working out” at Texarkana College. She swam at the pool, lifted weights and walked until the pool was closed. Soon, Margaret would be involved in the raising of her Grandchildren and Great-Grandchildren.

Margaret is survived by children Robert and Sharon Sheppard of Texarkana and Roger and Debbie Sheppard of Wake Village.

Her Grandchildren are Lindsey and husband Gregg Pilgreen of Texarkana, Jon and Renee Sheppard of Texarkana, and Kristin and Cody Spencer of Seadrift, Texas. Her Great-Grandchildren are Logan and Knox Pilgreen of Texarkana, Myers, Alex, and Marian Sheppard of Texarkana, and Gage, Dane, and Stella Spencer of Seadrift, Texas.

Memorial Services will be held at 3:30 PM on Monday, March 21, 2022, at Chapelwood Funeral Home – Nash, Texas. Visitation will be held directly after the Memorial Service.

Private Interment will be in Chapelwood Memorial Gardens – Nash, Texas, under the direction of Chapelwood Funeral Home.

