Hung Van Nguyen was a loving husband, father, and grandfather. He passed away in his home on March 19, 2022 at the age of 70.

He was born to Qui Van Nguyen and Lac Thi Nguyen on December 6, 1951 in Saigon, Vietnam. He moved to the United States in 1975, after serving in the Vietnam war and being selected to work alongside American Special Forces during the war. Hung lived for many years in Nashville, Arkansas where he worked as a truck loader for 35 years before retiring.

He is survived by his wife Le Nguyen, his three children Steven, Johnathan, and Stephanie, as well as his two grandchildren Scarlett and Jacob.

He lived a life of devotion, and dedication to his family and to God. He was a strong role model, a loving husband, an excellent cook, and all who knew him will feel his loss greatly in their lives.

Funeral services will be held at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Texarkana, TX. The service will be on Friday, March 25, 2022 at 1:30 pm.

