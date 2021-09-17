Annie Ruth Bulkley

Advertisement

Annie Ruth (Ann) Bulkley, age 91, of Fouke, Arkansas passed away peacefully at her home on Wednesday, September 15, 2021.

Ann was born February 4, 1930 in Mineral Springs, Arkansas, to the late Wilner and Olen Strawn.

Ann is preceded in death by her husband, Robert Bulkley, two sons and one daughter-in-law, David Bulkley, Kevin Bulkley and Cindy Bulkley.

Advertisement

She is survived by one son, Anthony Bulkley of Fouke, Arkansas; three daughters and one son-in-law, Robin Bledsoe and husband Jerry, Terri Duree and Crystal Bulkley all of Fouke, Arkansas; fifteen grandchildren, to include one special granddaughter, Raynee Crabtree, twenty-three great grandchildren, one great-great granddaughter, three sisters, Bobbie Bocox of Hope, Arkansas; Aletha Marlin and Lavoyce Alvey both of Genoa, Arkansas, and a number of nieces, nephews and other relatives.

Ann was a loving mother, grandmother, sister, aunt and follower of Jesus. She attended church at Rocky Mound Baptist Church, Fouke, Arkansas.

Ann loved to sew, quilt, crochet and knit. She enjoyed making gifts, for others and wanted to make one of her silky (feel better blankets) for anyone in need.

A celebration of Ann’s life will be 4:00 P. M. Saturday, September 18th at Texarkana Funeral Home, Arkansas, 4801 Parkway Drive, Texarkana, Arkansas 71854 with Bro. Josh Mudford officiating. Burial will be in Sylverino Cemetery.

The family will receive friends at the funeral home Friday, September 17, 2021 from 6:00 to 7:30 P. M.