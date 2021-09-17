Advertisement

Sandra “Sandy” Lee Starrett, age 74, of Texarkana, Texas, passed away on Thursday, September 16, 2021, at her residence. She was born on October 24, 1946, in Texarkana, Texas, to Mack and Ruby Shaddix.

Mrs. Starrett spent her working days as the owner of Sandy’s Hair Fashions in Redwater, Texas. In her active years, she enjoyed lake trips to Broken Bow, flower gardening, entertaining her grandchildren, watching HGTV, and solving crimes on the ID Channel. She was a wonderful and loving mother, grandmother, sister, aunt, and friend.

She was preceded in death by her parents; and her husband Walter of forty-seven years. We rejoice that they are now reunited in their heavenly home.

Left to cherish her memory are her daughters and son-in-law, Michelle O’Gorman and Monica and Joe Black; four grandchildren, Abigail and Alexandra O’Gorman and Andersen and Anna Beth Black; stepfather, Jimmy Brown; sister Judy Shaddix; aunt, Margie Clayton and a number of other relatives and friends.

Funeral Services will be held on Saturday, September 18, 2021, at 12:00 PM at Chapelwood Funeral Home, Nash, Texas with Rev. Matt Neese officiating. Interment will be in Chapelwood Memorial Gardens under the direction of Chapelwood Funeral Home.