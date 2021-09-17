Advertisement

Barbara Ann Gossett, age 80, of Texarkana, Arkansas, passed away on Wednesday, September 15, 2021, at a local nursing facility. She was born on January 6, 1941, in Texarkana, Texas to Charlie and Alice Tyler.

Mrs. Gossett spent her working days as a Caregiver. In her free time, she enjoyed listening to music, attending concerts, trips with her church family, and spending time with her cat, Mr. Pete. She was a wonderful and loving mother, grandmother, mother-in-law, cousin, and friend.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Troy Gossett; and one son, Troy Allen.

Left to cherish her memory is her two sons, Mike Gossett and Mark Gossett; Melinda Gossett; three grandchildren, Melisha Gossett, Chris Gossett, Josh Gossett; cousins Loy Helen and Randell Melton; and a number of other relatives and friends.

Graveside Services will be held on Tuesday, September 21, 2021, at 10:00 AM at Hillcrest Memorial Park, Texarkana, Texas with Rev. Mike Powell officiating, under the direction of Chapelwood Funeral Home.