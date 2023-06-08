Mr. Anthony D. Burks, 58, passed away peacefully on May 29th, 2023.

Anthony, affectionately called “Amp“ by his family and friends, was born on December 26th, 1964 in Texarkana, Arkansas to the late Doris Ann Burks Blackmon. He was raised by his beloved Aunt Essie Finley and Grandmother, Virgie Lee Burks.

Anthony attended Arkansas Sr. High School, where he loved to play basketball. He graduated with the AHS Class of 1983. He gave back to the community through coaching basketball and football at the Boys & Girls Club and AAU. His passion was to sale cars, he was a Master Salesman.

Anthony had Four “Mighty Men of Valor” with his high school sweetheart, Chiquita Burks. They later married in 1999. He was a proud Father of his four sons and loved being a Grandfather, “P”, to his beloved Grandchildren. Amp enjoyed spending quality time with all of his children and grandchildren.

He is survived by His Sons, Antonio(Kim) Burks, Anthony (Tommie) Burks, Antron Burks, Andonique(Sherell) , bonus son Alex Peoples(Ashley), & their Mother, Chiquita Burks; His beloved grandchildren Saniya Burks, Jalon Burks, Joah Burks, Azaria Burks, Brielle Coleman, and Deliyah Herndon, a Special Aunt, Reomi Frazier, a Bonus Brother & Sis, Brent (Shonda) Turrentine, Best Friend & Brother-in-Love, Robert Roberson, his Spiritual Advisor, Billy Jones, as well as a host of cousins and lifelong friends.

He was preceded in death by his mother, Doris Ann Burks Blackmon, his brother, James Dermar Henderson, his Aunt Essie Finley, and his Grandparents, Joe & Virgie Lee Burks, whom he loved dearly.

Visitation Friday, June 9, 2023 from 5:00-7:00 PM at Jones Stuart Mortuary. Funeral Service Saturday, June 10, 2023 at 10:00 AM College Hill Missionary Baptist Church, Texarkana, AR with Pastor Michael Green, Eulogist. Burial in Swan Lake Cemetery, Texarkana, Arkansas.