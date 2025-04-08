Sponsor

Anthony “Tony” Maurice Upton, age 61, of Fouke, Arkansas, died on Friday, April 4, 2025, at his home.

Tony was born to Maurice and Betty Upton on October 22, 1963, in Beaumont, Texas, and spent most of his life in the Texarkana area. He was a veteran of the United States Navy. He was employed with the Miller County Sheriff’s Department, where he served as the Juvenile Transport Officer. Tony owned and operated Big Mo’s for several years; he was also the former manager at Johnny Carino’s in Texarkana. He was rough around the edges, but those who knew him best understood his big heart and unwavering loyalty. Tony was a passionate advocate for children, dedicating himself to making a difference in their lives, both in his professional role and within the community. Where there was a coachable moment, he seized the opportunity to help the next generation to be better; both in sports and in life.

In his earlier years, he played semi-professional football for the New York Giants, a time he often looked back on with pride. He enjoyed just about any sport- from hockey and baseball to basketball, bowling, and, of course, football. He never missed an opportunity to mentor others or share his knowledge of the games he loved so much. Tony was a faithful and loyal fan of the Arkansas Razorbacks, the Dallas Cowboys, and the New Jersey Devils. He was a husband, father, grandfather, and friend you could always count on. Whether it be cheering the loudest in the stands at sporting events, or making sure you knew you were seen, Tony was always there for his people.

He is survived by his wife, Mellissa Upton, of Fouke, Arkansas; his children, Paul Dornbos and his wife Erin of Port Charlotte, Florida; his twin daughters, Ashlyn Reed and husband, Trevor of Texarkana, Texas; Taylor Smith and husband Kyle of Texarkana, Texas; Kaylee Upton of Ashdown, Arkansas; Kyle Upton of Fouke, Arkansas; and Brody Upton of Fouke, Arkansas; his sister; Felicia Wesley and husband, Charles, Prosper, Texas; seven grandchildren, Riley, Paige, Gavin, Skylar, Tucker, Emma Jean and Payton and his goddaughter, Marilyn Grace Delk and a host of friends and other relatives.

The family will receive friends at the funeral home one hour prior to service time.

A memorial service for Tony will be held at 3:00 P. M. on Saturday, April 12, 2025, at Texarkana Funeral Home, Arkansas, with John Delk officiating.