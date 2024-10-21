Sponsor

Arland T. Tollefson, 96, of Texarkana, TX., passed away on October 17, 2024.

Mr. Tollefson was born on June 22, 1928, in Viroqua, Wisconsin, to Norine and Almer Tollefson.

Arland grew up in Viroqua, WI., and there he met his late wife, Lois. After their marriage in 1953, they bought a farm near Viroqua where they lived and raised corn, hay, and tobacco. He also owned and operated two milk routes. In 1962, they moved to Greenwood, WI. where he worked for Tri-State Breeders. In 1964, they bought an A&W Drive-in restaurant in Mt. Pleasant, IA. which they owned and operated until 1979. The pair moved to the Texarkana area in 2000 where they spent the remainder of their time.

Mr. Tollefson was a member of the First Lutheran Church, and was a veteran of the United States Army, where he served during the Korean War.

In his free time, Arland enjoyed spending time with his family and telling stories of days past. He loved to read the newspaper and was partial to “old- fashioned” cooking.

His family will remember him as a true gentleman, who had a strong work ethic and an even stronger character. He will be deeply missed by all.

He is preceded in death by his wife of 58 years, Lois (Ammerman) Tollefson, his parents, his brother, LaVerne Tollefson and his sister, Margaret Bringe.

Left to cherish his memory are his children, Jane and Kelly Eggers, Karen and Mark Mittelman, and Steve and Susan Tollefson; five grandchildren, Kendra Ellis, Brittany Bunch, Karlee Baker, Cael Tollefson, and Katie Tollefson; three great-grandchildren, Briley Bunch, Henry Baker, and Piper Ellis; as well as a host of other relatives and friends.

A Memorial Service will be held at a later date.

Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Texarkana Funeral Home- Texas.