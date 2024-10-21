Sponsor

Wesley N. Tompkins, 64, of Texarkana, TX., passed away on October 16, 2024.

Mr. Tompkins was born on March 2, 1960, in Ansbach, Germany, to Bridgette and Richard Tompkins.

He was a member of the Masonic Lodge.

Wesley is preceded in death by his parents.

Survivors include two sons, Micah Tompkins and wife Amber, and Joshua Tompkins and partner Moises; two grandchildren, Ethan Tompkins and Adalynn Tompkins; his sister, Petra Tompkins; two brothers, Bryan Tompkins and wife Susan and Jeffrey Tompkins; as well as a host of other relatives and friends.

Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Chapelwood Funeral Home.