Donnie Ray Harris was born January 26, 1954, in Texarkana, Arkansas to the late James Otis Harris and the late Ocie B. Harris. He was married to his loving wife, Linda Marie Wiggins- Harris for 28 years. and to this union one child was born Alexandria Reaonna Harris.

Mr. Harris attend school in the Arkansas School District. He was involved in sports during his high school years. During his later years he joined Evergreen Missionary Baptist Church, Nash, Texas, where he attended his family. He was employed with Compass Group, Texarkana, Ark.

Donnie was a die-hard Dallas Cowboy fan and loved playing dominos with his family. He loved the old Wiggins home place so he could enjoy riding on the side by side, and playing with his dog, Wish Bone. He loved talking on the phone with his best friend and brother- in- law Cornell Griffin. He always shuck and jive with his sister- in- law, Betty Jean Wiggins as well as the barbeque of the family gatherings and listening to the blues.

He quietly departed his life on October 13, 2024, at his home. He was preceded in death by his parents, his Sisters, Bettye Jo Myles, Jewerline Henderson, Alma Joyce Harris- Griffin and brother, James Lewis Harris.

He leaves to cherish his memory: His beloved wife, Linda Marie Wiggins- Harris

Daughters: Alexandria Reaonna Harris, Nash, TX; Deleesha Price, Texarkana, TX

Son: Donnie( Sabrina) Harris Jr, Clarksville, TN

Grandchildren: Ta’ Niyah Harris, Clarksville, Tn

Destinee Owens, Indianapolis, Ind

Great-Grandchild: Aubrey Dwens, Indianapolis, Ind.

Sisters- in- Law: Betty Jean Wiggins, Texarkana, TX Dorothy Williams Dallas, TX Barbara (Luther) Payne Texarkana, TX

Brothers – in-Law: Cornell, Griffin, Dallas, TX Charles Wiggins, Texarkana, TX Michael( Allayyah) Wiggins, Katy, TX Dennis( Felix) Wiggins, Texarkana,

Special Nephew: Keith Wiggins, Texarkana, Tx

A host of nieces, nephews, relatives family and friends. Visitation Friday, October 18, 2024 from 3:00-5:00 PM Jones Stuart Mortuary. Funeral Service Saturday, October 19, 2024 12:00 PM Evergreen Baptist Church 300 Cantrell Nash, Texas with Pastor K. D. Hill Officiant/Eulogist. Burial Chapelwood Memorial Gardens 1001 North Kings Highway Texarkana, TX under direction Jones Stuart Mortuary.