Sponsor

Arley Bean, 77, of Texarkana passed away on November 29, 2023. He was born March 26, 1946 to Arley C. and Viva Bean in New Boston, Texas.

He is preceded in death by his parents, wife Sandra Bean, daughter Michelle Lafayette, and two brothers.

Survivors include his daughter Marsha Martin and husband Shawn of Texarkana; son Greg Bean of Ft. Worth, Texas; grandchildren Anthony Bean and wife Ashten, Jayde Sloan, Makayla Sloan, Sophia and Evalynn Bean; five great grandchildren Sam, Evan, and Everly Bean, Shasley and Serenity Neal; two brothers Wesley Self and wife Susan, Carl Bean and wife Evelyn; and one sister Mary Hutson and husband David.

Visitation will be held from 5-7 PM, Friday, December 1, 2023 at Chapelwood Funeral Home.

Funeral services will be held at 2 PM, Saturday, December 2, 2023 at Chapelwood Funeral Home Chapel with burial following at Chapelwood Memorial Gardens.