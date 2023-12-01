Sponsor

Mrs. Beadie Mae Allen Kindler, age 98, of Dallas, Texas, formerly of Texarkana, Arkansas, went home to be with her Lord and Savior on Wednesday, November 29, 2023.

Mrs. Kindler was born December 15, 1924, in Titus County, Texas. She was retired from United Parcel Service.

Preceded in death by her husband Veryl A Kindler and her parents Gilbert A. Allen and Dora Mae Ryan Allen, brothers Macy Neal Allen, Roy Ray (Jack) Allen, sisters Dorothy Allen, Sarah Allen Perry, and Mary Allen Terrell and many close friends.

She is survived by her daughters Carolyn Sue (Suzie) Kindler Senato, Sandra A. Kindler and Florence Kindler Pace (Steve), Grandchildren Amanda Pace-Welch, Austin Pace, Nicole Rae Anderson and great-grandchild Vincent Senato; one great-grandson, Weston Oliver Welch, brother Samuel Henry Allen (Phyllis) and many nieces and nephews.

She was a wonderful and creative homemaker. She was an active parent volunteering at all school and after-school activities with her children- PTA, band boosters, Girl Scouts. She was a mother to all neighborhood children.

She was an active member of Fairview United Methodist Church for over sixty years. She was a member of the Hope Quilt Guild and helped start the Fairview Quilters group that helped raise money for the church’s programs. She was the church treasurer and communion hostess for twenty years. She shared her time and talents with many thru the years. Beadie made the world a better place and will be missed by many.

The family will receive friends at the Texarkana Funeral Home, Arkansas, on Saturday, December 2, 2023, from 1:00 P. M. to 2:30 P. M. with graveside services following visitation at 3:00 P. M. at Hillcrest Memorial Park with Rev. David Zwirn officiating.

Memorials may be made to Fairview United Methodist Church, 1524 Laurel, Texarkana, Arkansas, 71854.

