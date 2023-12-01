Sponsor

Thelma Mae Barrett, 87, of Texarkana, TX passed away on November 29, 2023, on her 70th wedding anniversary in a local hospital.

She was born July 20, 1936, to George and Thelma Goss in Texarkana, AR. Thelma was a nurse for over 40 years where she retired as a supervisor in Central Supply. She enjoyed reading and gardening. She was a member of Highland Park Baptist Church.

She is preceded in death by her parents and her husband Frederick J. Barrett Jr. of 50 years.

Survivors include son Frederick Barrett III and wife Becky of Dauphin Island, AL., son David Barrett of Granbury, TX., and daughter Laura Barrett of Texarkana, AR. Four grandchildren John Pruett and wife Farrah, Stephen Pruett, April Barrett, and Mary Barrett.

Visitation will be Saturday December 2, 2023, from 2-3 at Texarkana Funeral Home-TX. Graveside will follow at 3:30 at Memorial Gardens with pastor Kevin Myers.