Arvis Eugene Hines

U.S. Veteran

Arvis Eugene “Gene” Hines Jr., age 76, of Texarkana, Texas, died Tuesday, July 12, 2022 in a local hospital.

Mr. Hines was born October 16, 1945 in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. He was retired from the U.S. Army having served during the Vietnam War and was a member of the Liberty Eylau Baptist Church.

He is survived by his wife, Susan Jones Hines of Texarkana, Texas; children, Shainna Hines of Texarkana, Texas, Phillip Hines of Texarkana, Texas, Tammye Hines of Lawton, Oklahoma, William Hines and wife Rachel of Lawton, Oklahoma and Sugena Hines of Lawton, Oklahoma; one sister, Charlotte Padilla and husband Rudy of Cibola, Texas; one niece, Joanna Trevino; six grandchildren and numerous great grandchildren, friends and other relatives.

Memorial services will be held at 2:00 P.M. Saturday, July 15, 2022 at the Liberty Eylau Baptist Church with Rev. Bob Staggs officiating. Visitation will follow the service.

Arrangements are under direction of Chapelwood Funeral Home.

The family request that memorial donations be made to the Liberty Eylau Baptist Church, 5605 S Lake Dr, Texarkana, TX 75501

