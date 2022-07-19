Advertisement

Jimmy Clyde Brown, Sr., age 74, of Texarkana, Arkansas, died Tuesday, July 12, 2022, in a local hospital.

Mr. Brown was born April 20, 1948, McCaskill, Arkansas to Clyde and Bessie (McKnight) Brown. He was a newspaper carrier for the Texarkana Gazette. He enjoyed hunting and fishing and loved watching baseball, particularly the St. Louis Cardinals.

He was preceded in death by his parents; one brother, Billy Brown and one sister, Betty Sowards.

Survivors include his children, Jimmy Brown, Jr. and wife, Toni of Wake Village, Texas, Matthew Brown of Fayetteville, Arkansas, and Krystle Ybarra and husband Craig of Dallas; nine grandchildren, Josey Brown, Evan Brown, Alexis Walraven, Noe Alonso, and Lorenzo, Adrian, Daisylee, Emiliano, and Luciano Arias; three great-grandchildren; one sister, Diana Gregory and husband John of Texarkana and one brother, Bobby Brown of Hope, Arkansas.

Advertisement

A memorial visitation will be from 4:00-6:00 PM Saturday, July 23, 2022, at Chapelwood Funeral Home.

