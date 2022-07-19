Druella Pipes Reeder

Advertisement

Druella Ann Pipes Reeder, age 59 went to be with her Lord on Tuesday, July 12, 2022.

She was born August 7, 1962 in Texarkana, Arkansas. She was a member of the Downtown First Baptist Church where she was a secretary and the pianist for many years.

She was preceded in death by her husband Joe Reeder, her parents, Owen W. Pipes Sr. and Vera Ratcliff Pipes and by a brother, Tony Shoemaker.

She is survived by one brother and sister-in-law, Owen Pipes Jr. and Jan Pipes of Texarkana, Texas; one half brother, Tommy Shoemaker; two nephews, Wade Pipes and Justin Shoemaker; one niece Maddie Pipes; two great nephews, Eden Shoemaker and Britain Pipes; two great nieces, Sawyer Shoemaker and Brooklyn Pipes and numerous other relatives and friends.

Memorial Service will be at 10:00 AM Friday, July 15, 2022, at Downtown First Baptist Church.

Visitation will be at the church thirty minutes prior to the service on Friday.

Memorials can be made to the Downtown First Baptist Church, 401 Pine Street, Texarkana, TX 75501

