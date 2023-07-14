Sponsor

Aubrey Roden, age 81 of Texarkana, Arkansas passed away on Wednesday, July 5, 2023, at Hospice of Texarkana.

He was born on August 6, 1041, in Texarkana Texas to Melvin A. and Lorene L. Roden.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

He was survived by his two sons and daughter-in-laws David and Reta Roden and Victor and Lisa Roden; five grandchildren Tina Brooks, Christen Hughes, Eric Roden, Dakota Roden, and Kincaid Roden; three great-grandchildren and a number of family and friends.

Arrangements are pending with Chapelwood Funeral Home.

