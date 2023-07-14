Sponsor

Karen Jane Hartman, age 59, of Dierks, Arkansas Hartman, died Monday, July 10, 2023, at her home.

Mrs. Hartman was born November 23, 1963, in Tulare, California. and lived most of her life in Dierks. She was a homemaker and a member of the Church of Christ on Prince Street in Texarkana, Arkansas.

Karen enjoyed camping with her husband and family on the Cossatot River and collecting Coke A-Cola memorabilia. The most important part of Karen’s life was spending time with her grandchildren. She was preceded in death by one son: Jeffery Watson; one brother, Kenneth Taber; one sister, Glenda Berry; and her parents, Kenneth and Mary Taber.

She is survived by her husband, Pat Hartman of Dierks, Arkansas; two sons and one daughter-in-law: Jack Miller of Texarkana, Arkansas; and Heath and Monica Rios of Nashville, Arkansas; her stepdaughter and one step-son-in-law, Sara and Alberto Silva of Texarkana, Arkansas; her twin brother, Darren Taber and his wife, Melissa Reynolds of Texarkana, Texas; two brothers and two sisters-in-law, James and Joyce Taber of Springfield, Virginia; Bobby and Dianne Taber of Napierville, Illinois; three sisters and two brothers-in-law: Theresa and Chris Brown of Texarkana, Arkansas; Sharon Finch of Washington State, Pat and Rob Salamone of Washington, State; and her sister-in-law: Becky Taber of Wisner, Nebraska; eight grandchildren and a host of other relatives.

Arrangements are under the direction of Texarkana Funeral Home, Arkansas.

