Ginger Cross

Ginger Gayle Cross departed this earth on Sunday, July 9, 2023, after losing her battle with a long-term illness.

Ginger was born July 24, 1956 at St. Michael’s Hospital in Texarkana, Texas to Warner A. Cain and Frances June Cain.

Ginger was a 1974 graduate of Texas High School and attended college at Texarkana Community College. She attended Highland Park Baptist Church throughout her childhood and adolescence. Ginger and Chubby(Charles) built their dream home in Redlick, Texas in 1985 and have resided in the same log house since that time. She was an avid member of Church on the Rock in Texarkana for most of her life. She worked for the Grocery Supply Company for many years and Defense Logistics Agency at Red River Army Depot until this past December when she retired.

In her spare time, Ginger loved to help people, shop, hunt, garden, and can salsa. She loved to work in her house and yard, making a beautiful home. She also loved animals and had a pet Chihuahua her entire adult life. She was a caregiver and took care of everyone. She was a selfless person and was always doing for others; she was the picture of acts of kindness and will be missed by many.

She was preceded in death by both parents and her son, Nicholas L. Cross.

She is survived by her husband of 49 years, Charles L. Cross (Chubby); her son and daughter-in-law, Clayton and Rose Cross; her sister and brother-in-law, Candace and Michael Johnson; and many family members.

Funeral services will be held at 1:00 PM on Wednesday, July 12, 2023, at Chapelwood Funeral Home. Burial will be at Chapelwood Memorial Gardens under the direction of Chapelwood Funeral Home.

Visitation will be on Tuesday, July 11, 2023, from 5-7 at the funeral home.

