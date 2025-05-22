Sponsor

Billy went to Heaven in the Arms of Jesus

Billy Wayne Rose, age 77, of Hooks, Texas, passed away on May 19, 2025. He was born on January 5, 1948, in Texarkana, Texas to Maudie Mae Holcombe Rose and Robert Aaron Rose.

He spent his working days as a mechanic for the Defense Logistics Agency (DLA) at Red River for 30 years. In his free time, he enjoyed fishing, mowing the yard, singing, watching television, and playing with kids and grandchildren.

His family described him as a Big Heart (Heart of Gold) and comic. He was a true Christian and a member of Everett Baptist Church. He loved everyone’s kids. He was a wonderful husband and led singing at Cross Power Church in New Boston for 10 years.

He was preceded in death by his parents (Buddy and Maudie Rose), sister Nancy McKinney, and brother-in-law Billy McKinney.

Left to cherish his memory is the love of his life, his wife Nancy Ford Rose of 56 years, and his nephew Randy (Quannah) McKinney of Hooks. Niece Breann (Judd) Johnson of Texarkana, niece Harper and nephew Jaxin Horner of Texarkana. Children: Rocky (Angela) Ross of Hooks, Shannon (Damon) Rowe of Texarkana. Grandchildren: Hunter Rowe and Haden Rowe of Texarkana and Brayden Ross of Hooks, and Bentley and Kaylin McFerran of Redwater.

He has many special nieces, nephews, lots of cousins, sisters-in-law, brother in-laws and friends.

In lieu of flowers, the family prefers memorial donations to be made to Everett Baptist Church or a church of your choice.

Visitation will be on Wednesday, May 21 from 6-8 pm at Chapelwood. Funeral service will be held on Thursday, May 22 at 2 pm at Everett Baptist Church, Hooks, Texas. Roy Ford and Jerry Ford will be officiating. Burial will be at Redlick Cemetery.