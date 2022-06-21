Audra Elaine Malone

Advertisement

Audra Elaine Elkins-Malone, age 49, of Texarkana, Arkansas died on Thursday June 16, 2022, at her residence surrounded by her family.

Audra was born April 15, 1973, in Texarkana, Texas and was a lifetime resident of the area. She loved to go fishing and spend time outdoors. She also enjoyed playing the guitar, watching the Dallas Cowboys play, and woodworking. Audra was a very caring and loving woman, who would always put others before herself. She was strong and thought of by her family as a Superwoman, there was nothing she could not overcome.

Mrs. Malone is survived by her loving spouse of twenty-two years, Heather Williams; her daughter and son in-law, Megan and Corey Johnson; her parents, Wayne and Brenda Elkins; one grandson, Aedyn Johnson; one brother and sister in-law, Dale and Dianne Elkins and a host of other friends and relatives.

Funeral services will be 11:00 AM Monday, June 20, 2022 at Texarkana Funeral Home, Arkansas with Rev. Dan Patton officiating. Burial will be at Memorial Gardens Cemetery.

The family will receive friends at the funeral home Sunday evening from 5 until 7 PM and at Megan’s home following the service.

