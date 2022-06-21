Leonna Darlene McIntosh

Advertisement

Leonna Darlene Lambert McIntosh, age 66, of New Boston, Texas passed away at a local hospital, June 17, 2022. Mrs. McIntosh was born January 5, 1956, in Dekalb, Texas to Clarence and Lillie Lambert. Leonna was a manager of a local retail chain. She was a Baptist. Mrs. McIntosh was preceded in death by her parents, Weldon and Lillie Hanna; two brothers, Brian Hanna, Kenneth Lambert; and one sister, Paula Foster.

Survivors include her husband, Danny McIntosh of New Boston, Texas; three sons and two daughters-in-law, Joe Dan and Christine McIntosh of New Boston, Texas, Jamey McIntosh of New Boston, Texas, and Mason and Brittani Delanghe of New Boston, Texas; three sisters, Tammie Matthew of New Boston, Texas, Teena Click of Georgia, Melissa and Billy Moss of Pittsburg, Texas; seven grandchildren; seven great grandchildren, and a host of other relatives.

Services will be Tuesday, June 21, 2022, at 2:00 PM at Bates-Rolf Funeral Home – New Boston, Texas with Cory Espinoza officiating. Visitation will be Monday, June 20, 2022, from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM at Bates-Rolf Funeral Home – New Boston, Texas. Interment will be at Old Salem Cemetery – Simms, Texas under the direction of Bates-Rolf Funeral Home – New Boston, Texas.

