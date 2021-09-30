Audry Jones

Advertisement

Audry L. Jones, age 85, of Texarkana passed away on Tuesday, September 28, 2021.

She was born on August 23, 1936 to Madison and Edna Simmons in Gandy, Louisiana. She was a member of Eylau United Methodist Church and a member of Eastern Star – Worthy Patron Border Chapter #211.

She is preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Al Jones; her brother, M.J. Simmons, two sisters, Dottie Kahler and Joyce Young.

Audry leaves behind her three sons, Roy Jones and wife, Ruth, Tony Jones and wife Anna, and Arnie Jones all of Texarkana, Texas; her brother, Richard Simmons of Arizona; six grandchildren, Todd Joens and wife, Misty, Jessica Jones, Wade Jones, Haleigh Jones, Hayden Jones, Khristen Jones; and four great-grandchildren, Aston, Blaze, Cami, and Ethan along with other relatives and friends.

A Visitation will be held from 6:00 – 8:00 PM on Friday, October 1, 2021 at Chapelwood Funeral Home, Nash, Texas.

Graveside Services will be held at 10:00 AM on Saturday, October 2, 2021 at Chapelwood Funeral Home, Nash, Texas.

