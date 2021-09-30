Advertisement

Truman Cecil McGregor, age 78, of Texarkana, Texas went home to be with his Lord and Savior on Tuesday, September 28, 2021.

Truman was born July 14, 1943, in Boxelder, Texas. He graduated from Texas High School and received his degree in Electronics from Texarkana College. He retired from Safeway after 23 years and then opened McGregor TV Service in 1985, which he ran with his son Mark until his retirement.

He was a member of First Baptist Church for fifty years where he was very involved in the children’s ministry. He loved traveling with his wife of 59 years and was an avid reader. He loved being a part of his grandchildren’s lives whether it was watching baseball, enjoying a band concert, attending a dance recital or a beauty pageant. Truman was a devoted husband, father, and friend to many.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Cecil and Cloyie McGregor.

He is survived by his loving wife, Linda Adair McGregor; children and spouses, Mark and Leslie McGregor, Susan and Bobby Buchanan and Ronnie McGregor. He has nine grandchildren, Brandon McGregor, Brittany Kennedy, Bryan McGregor, Timothy Buchanan, Justin Buchanan Caleb McGregor, Faith McGregor, Matthew Starkey and Andrew Starkey. He also has four great-granddaughters, Jordan, Bella, Bailey and Piper along with a special sister-in-law Gayle Hines and a number of nieces and nephews.

Services will be held on Friday, October 1, 2021 at 3:00 pm at Texarkana Funeral Home, Texas Boulevard. The family will be at 1 Beaver Creek Run, Texarkana, TX.

Mr. McGregor will lie in state from 2:00 PM-5:00 PM on Thursday and 8:00 AM until services on Friday.

