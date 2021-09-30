Advertisement

Mr. Melvin Harrison Burns, age 85, of Texarkana, Arkansas, went to be with the Lord on September 28, 2021 at his home.

Mr.Burns was born February 7, 1936, in Texarkana, Arkansas and was a lifetime resident of Texarkana. He was a member of Unity Baptist Church and was retired from G. E. Railcar.

Survivors include his wife, Gail Johnson Burns of Texarkana, Arkansas, one son, Quinn Burns, one step-son and wife J.W. and Cindy Coker, one step-daughter Renee Green and husband Timmy all of Texarkana. Five grandchildren, Grant Burns, Sydney Burns, Blake Burns, Rae Ann Green and Tabitha Cogan. Three great-grandchildren, Jacob, Jasper, and Natalie. One sister, Bernice McFerrin of Fouke, Arkansas and a number of close family and friends.

A celebration of his life will be at 11:00 A.M. Saturday, October 9, 2021, at Unity Baptist Church with Rev. Dean Grigsby officiating. Arrangements are under the direction of Texarkana Funeral Home, Arkansas.

The family will receive friends at the church from 10:00 A. M. until service time on Saturday, October 9, 2021.

