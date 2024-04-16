Sponsor

Aunisty Renee Jones was born on April 6, 2024, and passed April 6, 2024, at a local hospital. She is the daughter of Apryl Jones of Texarkana, AR.

She is preceded in death by her grandma Vickie Potts and her grandpa Curtis Jones.

She is survived by her four sisters, Destiny, Montana, Serenity, and Kynlee; her two brothers, Jordan and Lyncoln; her grandpa Cliff Potts of Texarkana, AR; her Aunts, Tiffanie and Chris Monroe of Palmer, AK, Re’Becca and Casey Raper of Benton, AR, Cindy Jeans of Texarkana, AR, Shawana Bennet of New Boston, TX, and Amber Gooch of Fouke, AR; her Uncle CJ Jones of Texarkana, TX, and many cousins.

The funeral will be Saturday, April 13th at 1:00 PM at Texarkana Funeral Home, 3515 Texas Blvd in Texarkana, TX.