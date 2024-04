Sponsor

Dorothy Roberts Pippen, age 91, of Texarkana, Texas, passed away on April 13, 2024, at her home surrounded by her loving family. She was born on February 7, 1933, in Texarkana, Texas, to A.W. and Cora Roberts.

She was a loving mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and friend.

She was preceded in death by her husband Charles J. Pippen.

In Liew of flowers, the family prefers memorial donations to be made to the Hospice of Texarkana.