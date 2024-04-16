Sponsor

Tommie Wayne Norton, age 77, of Texarkana, Texas, died Sunday, April 14, 2024, in a local hospice facility.

Mr. Norton was born May 5, 1946, in Prescott, Arkansas. He was a truck driver, a member of the Methodist Church and a U.S. Air Force veteran having served during the Vietnam War.

He is survived by his wife, Jereta Smith Norton of Texarkana, Texas; two sons and daughters-in-law Mike and Suzy Norton of Texarkana, Texas and Jerod and Kelli Norton of New Boston, Texas; two daughters and one son-in-law, Camille Norton of Texarkana, Texas, Lori and John Brian of Texarkana, Arkansas; two brothers, Glen Norton and wife Connie of San Antonio, Texas and Ricky Norton and wife Janice of Texarkana, Texas; one sister, Kim Webster and husband Ricky of Simms, Texas; seventeen grandchildren and numerous great-grandchildren and other relatives and friends.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 A.M. Wednesday, April 17, 2024, at the Chapelwood Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will be in Chapelwood Memorial Gardens.

The family will receive friends at the funeral home Tuesday evening from 6:00 to 8:00 P.M.