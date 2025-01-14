Sponsor

Betty Jean Goza, 96, passed away on January 7, 2025. Mrs. Goza was born on August 30, 1928, in Texarkana, TX. to Lela and C.T. Ware.

Betty was a former member of Rosehill Baptist Church in Texarkana and a current member of First Baptist Church in Lewisville, AR. She also spent many years volunteering at Wadley Hospital as a Pink Lady, where she once received the accommodation as “Pink Lady of the Year” for her service.

In her younger years, she enjoyed working in her flowerbeds, going to the lake, traveling with her husband, and spending time with her family.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Wilbur Goza, her son Royce Goza, sister Ruby Sorrells, brother-in-law Carl Culpepper, and her sister-in-law Marie Braswell.

Left to cherish her memory are her daughter Cindy Edwards and husband Billy; two granddaughters, Ashley Thornton and husband Justin, and Lindy Huckabee and husband Andy; two grandsons, Ronald Goza and wife Stephanie, and Druce Goza; six great-grandchildren, Lane and Colt Thornton, Ashlyn and Ryleigh Fullenwider, Mercedes Goza, and Daniel Goza; one great-great-grandson, Leo Goza; numerous nieces and nephews; as well as a host of other relatives and friends.

The funeral services will be held on Wednesday, January 15, 2025, at 2:00 pm at Chapelwood Funeral Home- Nash, TX. Visitation will be held for one hour prior to the service from 1:00 pm to 2:00 pm. Burial will follow at Chapelwood Memorial Gardens Cemetery.