Ava Nell Sandlin, age 93, of Wake Village, Texas died November 25, 2021, at a local hospital. Mrs. Sandlin was born July 6, 1928, in Bowie County, Texas to George M. and Ida Batchelor, the last of 12 children. She was a life-long resident of this area and a member of First Baptist Church of Wake Village.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 57 years, James Harold Sandlin, her parents, and eleven brothers and sisters.

She is survived by a daughter and son-in-law, Cindy Parker and husband Dwayne of Jacksonville, Texas and three sons and daughters-in-law, Ed Sandlin and wife Kaye of Corinth, Texas; Gary Don Sandlin and wife Gale of Maud, Texas; and David Sandlin and wife Tamara of Jacksonville, Texas. She is also survived by 7 grandchildren and 18 great-grandchildren.

Graveside services will be at 2:00 PM Tuesday, November 30, 2021, at Hillcrest Memorial Park Mausoleum with Rev. Todd Reed officiating. Burial is under the direction of Chapelwood Funeral Home.

Visitation will be from 1:00-1:45 PM at Chapelwood Funeral Home.

Memorials may be made to First Baptist Church of Wake Village, Texas.

