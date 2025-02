Sponsor

Aziel Adrian Moya was born February 6, 2025 and died on February 7, 2025 in a local hospital.

He is survived by his parents, Arturo Moya and Sofia Lopez Cruz of Nash, Texas; grandparents, Arturo Moya, Guadalupe Lopez, Adrian Lopez , Silvia Moya ; aunt, Saira Lopez and numerous other relatives.

Funeral Mass will be held at 10:00 A.M. Tuesday, February 11, 2025 at St. Edwards Catholic Church. Burial will be in Calvary Cemetery under direction of Texarkana Funeral Home, Texas