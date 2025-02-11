Sponsor

Betty Lou Martin, age 97 of Alanta, Texas, passed away Thursday, February 6, 2025. She was born on September 15, 1927, in Bloomburg, Texas, to Charles and Virtie Porterfield.

Mrs. Betty was a member of the Buchanan First Baptist Church. She retired from Texarkana National Bank. She was a wonderful cook and loved to sew.

Preceded in death by her husbands, Jewell Smith and Frank Martin; one son, Jewell L. Smith Jr.; parents Charles and Virtie Porterfield; one grandchild, Whitney Smith; her siblings, Orville Porterfield, Willard Porterfield, Ada Doris, Armand Portfield.

Betty is survived by her son John (Denise) Smith; one great-grandson, Graham Ellwood; three step-grandchildren, Lindsey King, Lauren Morris and Kelsey Rhyne

A Graveside Service will be held at 2:00 P.M., Monday, February 10, 2025, at Chapelwood Memorial Gardens with John Lindsey officiating.