Bertha Mae McCorkle Sexton, age 98, of Texarkana, Texas, formerly of Texarkana, Arkansas, went to her heavenly home on Saturday, February 8, 2025.

Bertha was born in Columbus, Arkansas, on Tuesday, October 26, 1926. She was a loving wife, a mother, a grandmother, great grandmother, great-great grandmother and a friend. Bertha was a woman of God who loved to read her Bible every day and constantly prayed for her family and friends. She was a homemaker and a member of Hickory Street Baptist Church.

She was preceded in death by her husband, John Sexton, of Texarkana, Arkansas; one daughter and son-in-law, Alice and Tommy Roberts; and one son and daughter-in-law, Richard and Bobbie Sexton; her granddaughters, Mindy and Nikki Sexton, all of Horatio, Arkansas; and her grandson, Justin Collum, also of Texarkana, Arkansas.

Bertha is survived by her son, Henry Dale Collum, and his wife, Sheryl, of Wake Village Texas; one daughter, Mary Helen Sexton of Texarkana, Texas; grandson, Tommy Roberts, Jr., and his wife, Jennifer of Angleton, Texas, granddaughters, Candace Chauncy and husband, Donald of Texarkana, Texas; Mondie and Troy Allen of Horatio, Arkansas; Heather Sexton of Horatio, Arkansas; Dala Hounsel and husband, Jason of Redwater, Texas; She also leaves to cherish her memory her great-grandchildren, great-great grandchildren as well as many friends.

The family would like to thank everyone at the Villa of Texarkana for loving for Bertha. To our extended family, Linda Thurston-Williams, we love you!

The family will receive friends at the Texarkana Funeral Home, Arkansas on Tuesday evening from 6:00 to 7:00 P.M.

A memorial service will be held on Wednesday, February 12, 2025, at 10:00 A. M. at Hickory Street Baptist Church, 2923 Hickory Street, Texarkana, Arkansas 71854, with Pastor Tim Strebeck officiating.