Mrs. Judy LaGrone, age 78 of Texarkana, Arkansas, died Monday, September 13, 2021.

Mrs. LaGrone was born August 15, 1943, in Texarkana, Arkansas, and lived in Texarkana for most of her life. She was a rancher, a member of the Arkansas Cattleman’s Association, and a member of the Miller County Farm Bureau. Her family had been selected Farm Family of the Year in the State of Arkansas. And, she served a term as National President of the National Cattlewomen’s Association. She was an accomplished artist, who specialized in oil portraits. And for years, she was also a Sunday School teacher of youth, which helped to bring many young people into a closer connection with and understanding of Christ.

Mrs. LaGrone is predeceased by her husband, Lewis LaGrone. Survivors include: son and daughter-in-law, Rod and Lesa LaGrone of Texarkana, Texas; three grandchildren — R.J. LaGrone and his wife Elaine of Texarkana, Texas, Brigette Ehren and her husband Tyler of Texarkana, Texas, and Gabi Ryther and her husband Clint of Texarkana, Texas; five great-grandchildren — Lizzy LaGrone, Zoe LaGrone, Zeke LaGrone, Oliver Ehren, and Isla Ann Ehren; siblings — sister, Yvonne McCracken and brother-in-law Bob of Texarkana, Texas; sister-in-law Winnie Carthel and brother-in-law Ray Gene of Amarillo, Texas; sister-in-law Rose Rains of Purcell, Oklahoma; and brother-in-law Andy LaGrone and sister-in-law Roberta of Genoa, Arkansas; and several nieces, nephews, and cousins.

A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, September 18, at Memorial Gardens Cemetery in Texarkana, Arkansas. The officiant will be Reverend Tracy Harris. Given pandemic concerns, the family requests that the service be limited to immediate family.

Memorials may be made to the Alzheimer’s Alliance – Texarkana Area, 100 Memory Lane, Texarkana, Texas, 75503.