Shirley Ann Goblowsky

Shirley Goblowsky, age 79, of Texarkana, Arkansas died August 29, 2022 at her home.

She was born on May 3, 1943 to Luther and Eva Hill. Mrs. Goblowsky worked as an RN for many years and was a member of the New Life Tabernacle church.

She is preceded in death by her parents; four brothers; and one daughter Donna Woodall.

Survivors include her husband, Robert Goblowsky; one son Robert Goblowsky Jr. and wife Mary of Texarkana; one granddaughter, Crystal Brakebill and husband Sean of Idabel, Oklahoma; two great-granddaughters, Kaylee Brakebill and Harmony Brakebill; one great-great granddaughter on the way, Everleigh; and two sisters, Valerie Johnson of Hot Springs, Arkansas and Diane Philyaw of Killeen, Texas

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 A.M., Friday, September 2, 2022, at the New Life Tabernacle Church, 1118 Wood St. Texarkana, Texas with Bro. Bryan Glenn officiating. A Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service.

Burial will be at Memorial Gardens under the direction of Texarkana Funeral Home

